Several local winners in the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes was held in Charleston Sunday afternoon.
Several of the winners are from North Central West Virginia.
Here is a list of all winners provided by the Governor’s Office:
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JUNE 20, 2021
$1 Million Winner
Karen Foley, Mineral Wells
Truck Winners
Melissa Spivy, Vienna
Ralph Paugh, Parkersburg
College Scholarship Winners
Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane,
Elizabeth Ball, Nitro
Lifetime Hunting License Winners Geneva Blake, Washington
Christopher Harvey Jr., Maben
Sabrina Morrison, Huntington
Dickie Roberts, Lewisburg
Shirley Young, Bomont
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
James Browning Sr., Dry Branch
Sharon Cope, Frankford
Andrew Humphreys, Charleston
Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown
Cathy Osborne, Rainelle
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Charles Moats, Philippi
Heather Petry, Scott Depot
Bryan Price, Hurricane
Christy Reger, Nutter Fort
Justin Myers, Hurricane
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Xavier Alston, Fairmont
Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg
Deborah McNew, Princeton
David Shipman, Wheeling
Bonnie Taylor, Montcalm
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Thomas Binns, Elkins
Gerald Boone, Prichard
Carol Burge, Moundsville
Brandon Cork, Wellsburg
Victoria Dennison, Davisville
Deborah Dickens, Reynoldsville
Keith Ewing, Hico
Kevin Ford, Charleston
Bonnie Gibson, Princeton
Cathy Harless, Charleston
Edith Harrison, Parkersburg
Lisa Hewitt, Kearneysville
Kimberly Jackson, Princeton
Beverly Machir, Nitro
Travis Persinger, Fayetteville
Lana Plymale, Kenova
Wesley Runyan, Cross Lanes
Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown
Jeff Sine, Falling Waters
Ronald Smith III, Huntington
Jason Thompson, Mount Hope
Caroline White, Fairmont
Lindsay White, Elkview
Jessica Workman, Crawley
Jaime Young, Wheeling
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.