Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | June 21st, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The day starts off beautifully, with clouds and sun as well as decent temperatures in the morning. However, by about 2 p.m., rain is expected to begin to come down across the area, as a strong line of thunderstorms forms along the incoming cold front. Rain will continue throughout the evening and overnight, with the heaviest thunderstorms taking place between about 5 and 8 p.m. These could have some strong wind gusts and heavy downbursts of rain, so stay weather-aware through the afternoon.

Tomorrow, we could still have a couple of sprinkles as we wake up, but the rain starts to taper off after lunch. The passing cold front drops our temperatures to about 70° for the daytime high, so it will be a bit of a chilly day. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight headed into Wednesday, but we start to make a recovery during the day. We’ll warm up to the upper 70s, and see dry conditions with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the low to mid-80s, and clear blue skies all day long. Friday looks to be mostly sunny as well, though clouds begin to build, particularly in the afternoon, and it appears that these will give way to rain on Saturday. Stay safe today!

Today: Morning sun gives way to afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. High: 85.

Tonight: Rain continues. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Skies clear around lunchtime as rain begins to lighten, but temperatures drop. High: 70.

Wednesday: A beautiful and sunny day. High: 77.

