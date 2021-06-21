Advertisement

Best Virginia to face WoCo Showtime in TBT first round

Set for July 17th at 2 p.m. in Charleston
By Darren Zaslau
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia is seeded second in the Charleston Regional of The Basketball Tournament and will face No. 15 WoCo Showtime in the first round on July 17th at 2 p.m.

WoCo Showtime is a team made of Wofford alums. All games in the Charleston Regional will be hosted at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 17-21.

Herd That, Marshall’s alumni team, is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 Team DRC in the first round on July 17th at noon. Best Virginia and Herd That could play each other in the round of 16.

The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team tourney made of college alumni and professional players battling for $1 million.

