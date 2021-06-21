Advertisement

Campaign encourages residents to support small business

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign...
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign on Sunday.
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new campaign is encouraging West Virginia residents to support small businesses as the economy continues to reopen.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign on Sunday. It’s an invitation to people to visit local businesses in their communities, center Director Debra Martin told The Exponent Telegram.

“Throughout the pandemic, small business owners have adapted and persevered and continue to be the backbone of our economy. As West Virginia reopens, it’s critical that small businesses receive enough support to survive long term,” she said.

Business owners around the state can get involved by displaying a “Come In, We’re Open” sign and posting to social media with “#WeAreOpenWV.”

The campaign will last through September, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures
Several local winners in the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes
Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”
Deputies said Frame attacked the victim by striking her in the back of the head and then...
Sheriff: Victim shoots man in the chest attacking her
missing teen
UPDATE: Fairmont Police need your help locating missing teen

Latest News

Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
fathers day wv bday
North Central Weekly View: Much to celebrate! Father’s Day & the state’s birthday
Summernights Cruising Association hold annual Father’s Day Car Show.
Summernights Cruising Association hold annual Father’s Day Car Show