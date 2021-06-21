Campaign encourages residents to support small business

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new campaign is encouraging West Virginia residents to support small businesses as the economy continues to reopen.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign on Sunday. It’s an invitation to people to visit local businesses in their communities, center Director Debra Martin told The Exponent Telegram.

“Throughout the pandemic, small business owners have adapted and persevered and continue to be the backbone of our economy. As West Virginia reopens, it’s critical that small businesses receive enough support to survive long term,” she said.

Business owners around the state can get involved by displaying a “Come In, We’re Open” sign and posting to social media with “#WeAreOpenWV.”

The campaign will last through September, officials said.

