Carolyn Elizabeth (Lough) Hall, 74, of Sutton, previously of Webster Springs passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. Born September 30, 1946 in Desert, she was the last living child of the late Raphael and Elvira (Baldwin) Lough. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Arlo Hall; and her siblings: Gordon, Delbert, and Kenny Lough, Laura Bankhead, Rose Donaldson, and Shirley McQuain. Carolyn was a homemaker and loved and was very proud of her family. She liked to raise flowers and enjoyed when the butterflies would visit. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Donald, and wife, Betty Hall of Morgantown; daughters: Tammy, and husband, Larry Robinson of Diana, and Pammy, and husband, Michael Henline of Summersville; grandchildren: Shawn Robinson, Samantha Carpenter, David Hall, Heather Hall, Taylor (Henline) Salisbury, Michaela (Henline) Howard and Kelsi (Henline) Cornwell; great-grandchildren: Riley, Hailey, and Jase Robinson, and , Kaden, Connor, Helana and Zoe Hall, Calliope Michelle Rowh, Greyson Timothy Michael and Peyton Elizabeth Cogar; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Graveside services will take place 2PM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Cutlip Cemetery, Jumbo with the Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Burial alongside her husband will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

