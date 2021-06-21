Advertisement

Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”

By Madeline Edwards
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice announced the first round of winners in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life, Change your Life” Sweepstakes. This initiative to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The governor started off by thanking residents for doing their part to keep the state together during the pandemic.

He said, there was still work to do with just 44% of the population vaccinated according to the latest update from the DHHR.

The governor said that while vaccinated West Virginians could be entered in a drawing to win prizes. Non-vaccinated West Virginians were in a drawing of their own.

“You’re in a drawing right now. If you choose not to get vaccinated and the drawing is the drawing for your life. You know when it really boils right down to it. You’re in a drawing every single day, if you choose not to get vaccinated,” he said.

The governor went on to announce the winners for the first round of the “Babydog Sweepstakes.” 11 of those winners were from our area.

College Scholarship Winner

Rebecca Osborne, Hurricane

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Joshua Rakosi, Morgantown

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Charles Moats, Philippi

Bryan Price, Hurricane

Christy Reger, Nutter Fort

Justin Myers, Hurricane

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Xavier Alston, Fairmont

Stephen Barberio, Clarksburg

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Thomas Binns, Elkins

Mary Anne Seckel, Morgantown

Caroline White, Fairmont

However, no one in our area won the biggest prize of all $1,000,000. Karen Foley of Mineral Wells was named the winner of that prize.

