Health expert warns of delta variant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The mask mandate maybe over in West Virgina but some in the medical filed are concerned about a new more transmissible variant called the delta variant.

The region’s leading infectious diseases expert says this new more contagious variant is already in 46 states.

Although it’s not here, Dr. Povroznik says don’t throw your mask away just yet.

“While people are peeling ‘em up, no one said throw them away.”

This new delta variant is 60% more contagious according to the United Hospital Center’s Dr. Povroznik.

He says we need to be vigilant.

“If you remember back when you were a kid your parents would yell at you to turn down the volume on that radio but I’m saying we need to turn it back up especially in the minds of our younger adults and our children who are not yet vaccinated, or those that are contemplating vaccination,” said Povroznik.

Cases of the delta variant are also expected to rise especially in states that have low vaccination rates.

According to a report released by the DHHR last week, West Virginia has a 44% vaccination rate.

“West Virginia, you know, we’re not ranked at the top like Connecticut yet or Hawaii at 80%.”

The doctor says while adults are enjoying more freedom and with kids who haven’t been vaccinated yet...The delta variant will continue to rise.

“I would bet that those that have yet to report it in their state just haven’t identified it yet.”

The delta variant has not been reported in West Virginia but the doctor says it’s only a matter of time before the new variant engulfs the mountain state.

“We have this delta variant circulating Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas...so let’s be aware of what’s transpiring there as this virus spreads,” said Povroznik.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still 96% effective in preventing severe diseases or hospitalization after the two doses.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.