Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We start the new work week a little bit wet and stormy as lines of thunderstorms moved through our area. But we did start the day looking quite nice. The culprit of all this weather is a frontal boundary that is moving in from the north. Ahead of that front we saw our first line of thunderstorms and they were intense with plenty of trees down and many now without power in our area. The second line, which is on the frontal boundary has been bringing a lot of severe weather through western Pennsylvania and southeastern Ohio. They are now beginning to enter our area from the west. All of our areas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch till 8 pm, but we could see some areas go under a warning as the most severe of those storms move in over your area. Once those storms are through by this evening, then it will be a lot of off-and-on showers through mid-day tomorrow. Some of you may see some pretty good accumulations in 24 hours, well over 2″ in some isolated areas. Tuesday evening will clear out, leading to a string of absolutely beautiful days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Showers: Low: 61

Tuesday: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds: High 70

Wednesday: Sunny: High 77

Thursday: Sunny: High 85

