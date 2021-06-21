Advertisement

Lewis County’s Dodson named Glenville State women’s soccer head coach

Minutemaids girls soccer head coach from 2015-2020
By Darren Zaslau
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Lewis County girls soccer head coach J.R. Dodson has been named the head coach of Glenville State women’s soccer.

Dodson served as an assistant for the Davis & Elkins women’s soccer team this past season.

He also led LCHS from 2015-2020. Dodson guided the Minutemaids to three sectional tournament wins, a regional championship and a state semifinal appearance.

