Power outages in Upshur and Barbour Counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds in North Central West Virginia are experiencing power outages.

The biggest areas out of power are in Upshur and Barbour counties.

As of 4:30 p.m., Upshur County has 2201 customers or 17% out of power. Barbour has 748 or 11.6% of customers out of power.

A spokesperson for First Energy sent us the following statement:

“These outages are due to the storms in our service area today. The current estimated time of restoration for affected customers in Barbour and Upshur counties is 6 pm, but that is an estimate and is subject to change. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,”

