Advertisement

Power outages in Upshur and Barbour Counties

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hundreds in North Central West Virginia are experiencing power outages.

The biggest areas out of power are in Upshur and Barbour counties.

As of 4:30 p.m., Upshur County has 2201 customers or 17% out of power. Barbour has 748 or 11.6% of customers out of power.

A spokesperson for First Energy sent us the following statement:

“These outages are due to the storms in our service area today. The current estimated time of restoration for affected customers in Barbour and Upshur counties is 6 pm, but that is an estimate and is subject to change. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures
Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”
Several local winners in the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes
Deputies said Frame attacked the victim by striking her in the back of the head and then...
Sheriff: Victim shoots man in the chest attacking her
missing teen
UPDATE: Fairmont Police need your help locating missing teen

Latest News

West Virginia mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud
Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center launched its “Come In, We’re Open” campaign...
Campaign encourages residents to support small business
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage