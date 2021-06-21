Advertisement

Ritchie County softball to appear in state tournament for first time in six years

Rebels will face Midland Trail Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
By Darren Zaslau
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County softball is set to make its first appearance in the state tournament since 2016.

The Rebels will face Midland Trail Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the first round in South Charleston. Chloe Elliott has dominated on the mound this season, totaling over 200 strikeouts. Alyvia Pittman is batting .487 and Marissa Jeffrey is hitting .524.

Head Coach Dave Mossor says the key to his team’s historic run is their depth.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

