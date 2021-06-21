Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Jerome Street.

It happened Saturday at 9:30 p.m., and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.

“The construction features of the roof and several sub-structures made the fire difficult to bring under control,” said Communications Director Andrew Stacy.

The press release states, “Initial operations were hampered by the steep terrain, and the closest fire hydrant was 1,600 feet away; which required supply hose from two fire engines.”

There were no injuries involved.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.