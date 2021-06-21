Advertisement

Summernights Cruising Association hold annual Father’s Day Car Show

By Madeline Edwards
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local car enthusiast group, Summernights Cruising Association in Weston held their 33rd Annual Father’s Day Car Show.

President of the club, Mike Grose said they do the event primarily for the community.

The group liked to bring car lovers together and raise money for their organization

They also had raffles and a chinese auction in addition to the car show.

”We want to keep it going as much as we can. We would like to get younger kids and young adults interested in cars. Just the camaraderie of being around each other.” Grosse said.

He was grateful that they were able to gather on a beautiful day.

