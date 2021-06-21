Thomas “Tom” Vincent Fealy, 70, of Weston and formerly of Loveberry, passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer and in the comfort of his home on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born in Weston on January 31, 1951, a son of the late John Campbell Fealy and Loretta Joan Conley Fealy. In addition to his parents, Tom was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by three brothers: John Matthew Fealy, Philip Michael Fealy, and Robert Coleman Fealy; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Fealy. Heaven will never be the same after the party that began early this Monday morning. On October 11, 2014, Tom married Kathryn Estelle Ralston and together they shared the joys of marriage for nearly 7 years. Forever cherishing their memories of Tom’s humorous spirit are his wife, Kathryn Ralston-Fealy of Weston; two children: Brianna Alderson and husband, Zach, of Morgantown, and Courtney Terranova and husband, Alan, of Weston; two grandchildren: Callan Thomas Alderson and Alexis Terranova; one sister, Kathryn Alfred and husband, Gary, of Belmont, WV; four sisters-in-law: Jeanne Fealy of Hilliard, OH, Debbie Fealy of Weston, Amanda Ralston and partner, Ashley Shoehat, of Lexington, KY, and Julie Ralston of Washington, PA; one brother-in-law, Minter Ralston IV and wife, Stacy, of Charlotte, NC; mother-in-law, Karen Ralston of Weston; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and all his “damn animals”. Tom graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1968 and continued his education at Huntington Barber School. He spent 51 years as the owner and operator of Charlie’s Barber Shop. While the rest of downtown Weston changed over those 51 years, Tom’s shop did not. There was always a jovial spirit and friendly faces waiting inside his small, but always packed, barber shop. It was an atmosphere where anyone could gather to share stories and friendship. Tom’s shop was a gem and will be forever missed by the community. Tom spent his life being as helpful and generous to others as possible. He served as a Lewis County Commissioner for 18 years where he dedicated his time to improving Lewis County and being a voice for its people. Tom also spent six years in the Army National Guard from 1972-1979 in the 1092 ENGR BN at Bendale and upon discharge earned the title of Sargent. He was also a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Tom and Paul Titus began, what is now the Annual Christmas Dinner at the Lewis County Senior Center, by serving the community out of their shops. He was “everybody’s buddy” and loved riding his Harley Davidson, side-by-side, and socializing with his friends drinking Bud Light. Tom had a special place in his heart for all children and those in Lewis County are richer for knowing him. Tom’s smile could light up a room and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, with Rev. Father Douglas A. Ondeck as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery in Camden. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Thomas “Tom” Vincent Fealy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

