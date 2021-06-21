Wilma Virginia Curtis, 85, of Roanoke, passed through the Heavenly Gates after an extended illness on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Weston on March 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin Duncan and Lois Ruth Harris Duncan. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Larry Rupe; three brothers: Buck, Paul, and Hayes Duncan; four sisters: Rose Aichele, Catherine Hall, Laura Cutright, and Irene Burkhammer; and one brother-in-law, Russell Riffle. Wilma’s giving nature will be remembered by her husband, Oley Curtis; five children: Ruth Ann Rupe of Berlin, Lois Tanner and husband, John, of French Creek, Don Curtis and wife, Pam, of Roanoke, Brenda Lipps and husband, Larry, of French Creek, and Dave Curtis and wife, Andrea, of Buckhannon; eleven grandchildren: Becky Bragg and husband, Rodney, Chris Smith and husband, Ed, Chuck Rupe, J.B. Tanner and wife, Kara, Justin Chamberlain and companion, Jeanessa, Jon-Michael Chamberlain and wife, Daisy, Jeremy Curtis and wife, Tiffany, Shaun Lipps and wife, Danielle, Amy Lipps and companion, Brandon, Josh Curtis, and Chris Curtis and wife, Haley; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five siblings: Bill Duncan and wife, Betty, Betty Burkhammer, Mildred Rittenhouse and husband, Ronnie, Pauline Riffle, and Sylvia Ables and husband, Carl; one sister-in-law, Pearl Smith; one brother-in-law, Tom Aichele; and several nieces and nephews. Wilma graduated from Walkersville High School in 1953. She spent the majority of her life caring for her family and loved every minute. Spending time with her family was Wilma’s favorite hobby. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. Wilma was not only “Grandma” to her biological family. Her loving and motherly nature gave Wilma the ability to welcome many others into her heart. She also enjoyed farm animals, gardening, flowers, and traveling to Pigeon Forge. Wilma had a caring heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Funeral Service will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sue Lowther officiating. Following services, Wilma’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at a Private Family Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Wilma Virginia Curtis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

