Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 22nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The rain will continue to taper off through the morning, and skies clear. However, the cold front drops the temperatures right around 70 degrees for the daytime high, so it’ll feel a little bit chilly outside. The afternoon should be clear though, so plenty of drying can take place.

Wednesday will be dry and beautiful, with daytime highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day. These conditions persist until Thursday, with clear skies again but slightly warmer temperatures, just over 80 degrees. We will stay in the low 80s for the day on Friday, but we could start seeing some clouds building in the afternoon.

We are expecting some isolated rain showers through the day on Saturday, with the potential for afternoon storms. However, our temperatures will be above 80, so we’ll still have a few nice hours sprinkled throughout the day. On Sunday, we have a slightly higher chance for afternoon rain and storms, but should still see a fairly nice day. Enjoy the afternoon and the remainder of the work week!

Today: We begin to clear up right after breakfast, and even see some sun in the late afternoon. High: 68.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the low 40s but we stay dry. Low: 44.

Wednesday: A beautiful and sunny day. High: 75.

Thursday: Another gorgeous and cloudless day, but with warmer temperatures. High: 82.

