Child tax credits start going out next month

Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The first installment of child tax credits as a part of the American Rescue Plan will start to go out to families in monthly payments starting in July and go through December.

The second installment will be claimed in tax credits next year.

The IRS says nearly 90% of families in America are eligible to receive the monthly payments.

If you’ve filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or if you signed up to receive a stimulus check, you will get this tax relief automatically.

The temporary provisions under the American Rescue Plan also increase the benefit per child (from $2,000 to $3,000 for kids age 6-17, and from $3,000 to $3,600 for kids 0-5).

