Advertisement

Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.(Michigan State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A dad in Michigan witnessed a traffic accident in his rearview mirror that killed two of his daughters on Father’s Day.

According to Michigan State Police, a 21-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Montego south on I-75 in Bagley Township around 2:30 p.m.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, she crossed the median and hit a Toyota Prius head-on.

Kaele Lynn Polzin, 22, and Sara Summerlyn Polzin, 16, passengers in the Prius, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The father of the Polzin sisters was driving in a separate vehicle in front of them and saw the accident happen. He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.

Police said a 22-year-old woman from Rochester, who was driving the Prius, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the Montego was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“No one is to blame. This was an accident. A huge unpreventable tragedy,” the Polzin sisters’ mother wrote in a message on GoFundMe. “A split second took away two of my babies. Please don’t compound my pain with anger and lies.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures
Deputies said Frame attacked the victim by striking her in the back of the head and then...
Sheriff: Victim shoots man in the chest attacking her
Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages
Power outage graphic
Power outages in Upshur and Barbour Counties

Latest News

The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing...
1-year-old dies trapped between bed and wall in N.Y. home
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID-19 shot
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, semi-automatic handguns are displayed at a shop in...
Background checks blocked a record high 300,000 gun sales