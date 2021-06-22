Elkins PD seizes 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins Police Department seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms, making it the largest methamphetamine seizure in EPD history.

On Monday, Elkins Police officers D.T. Sayre and N.G. Elbon made contact with Eric Armstrong and Roger Ware while on patrol on River Street. During a pat-down search, officers found a firearm and a personal-use amount of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine in Armstrong’s possession. Armstrong was detained for further investigation. Officers found approximately 135 grams of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine in his backpack.

After attempting to flee officers, Ware was also found to be in possession of a firearm, as well as a digital scale and baggies. Officers received and executed a search warrant for Armstrong’s home in Heavener Acres, which he shares with Krystal Ann Dellagatta.

Officers contacted and detained Dellagatta at this residence. She directed officers to three safes hidden under a bed and containing additional amounts of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine. Officers also found ledgers, scales, and other items consistent with the ongoing distribution and sale of controlled substances.

Armstrong, Ware, and Dellagatta were transported to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

In total, officers seized approximately 750 grams (1.7 pounds) of a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine and three firearms. The street value of the alleged methamphetamine is approximately $85,000.

“This is the largest methamphetamine seizure in EPD history,” says EPD Chief Travis Bennett.

