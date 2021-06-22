Advertisement

Elkins PD seizes 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms

The Elkins Police Department seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms
The Elkins Police Department seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms(Elkins Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins Police Department seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms, making it the largest methamphetamine seizure in EPD history.

On Monday, Elkins Police officers D.T. Sayre and N.G. Elbon made contact with Eric Armstrong and Roger Ware while on patrol on River Street. During a pat-down search, officers found a firearm and a personal-use amount of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine in Armstrong’s possession. Armstrong was detained for further investigation. Officers found approximately 135 grams of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine in his backpack.

After attempting to flee officers, Ware was also found to be in possession of a firearm, as well as a digital scale and baggies. Officers received and executed a search warrant for Armstrong’s home in Heavener Acres, which he shares with Krystal Ann Dellagatta.

Officers contacted and detained Dellagatta at this residence. She directed officers to three safes hidden under a bed and containing additional amounts of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine. Officers also found ledgers, scales, and other items consistent with the ongoing distribution and sale of controlled substances.

Armstrong, Ware, and Dellagatta were transported to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

In total, officers seized approximately 750 grams (1.7 pounds) of a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine and three firearms. The street value of the alleged methamphetamine is approximately $85,000.

“This is the largest methamphetamine seizure in EPD history,” says EPD Chief Travis Bennett.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures
Deputies said Frame attacked the victim by striking her in the back of the head and then...
Sheriff: Victim shoots man in the chest attacking her
Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages
Power outage graphic
Power outages in Upshur and Barbour Counties

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
House Call
House Call
The Fannin Water Association has lifted the precautionary boil water alert for customers who...
Boil water advisory issued for Chesnut Ridge Public Service District
Boil water advisory issued for Lumberport area