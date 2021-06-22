Fairmont resident speaks out about flooding within the city

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many residents throughout north central West Virginia have faced issues with flooding following recent thunderstorms.

Fairmont resident Laura Davison is facing an ongoing problem on Maryland Avenue and says this should be a wakeup call to the city to take action for it’s residents.

“I’ve been here since 1999,” said laura. “They have needed to upgrade and expand the drains. I realized this was a torrential rain, however, it did not back up all over the city of Fairmont and seems to be exclusive to certain areas.”

Laura says the results of the downpour could be seen all around her home and even inside her basement. She says this has occurred approximately seven times in total and two times just last week.

Her and her husband began storing things in plastic containers and moving items to higher grounds, but nothing seems to work, which is why she says she’s calling on the city to fix the problem. “We all pay an additional, approximately $3 dollars a month on our water and sewage bill for this purpose and nothing has been done. They’re going to loose a lot of occupants because people are going to get tired of this.”

5 News reached out to the city for comment and was told that most officials were in a meeting for the day.

