Advertisement

Fairmont resident speaks out about flooding within the city

By Veronica Ogbe
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many residents throughout north central West Virginia have faced issues with flooding following recent thunderstorms.

Fairmont resident Laura Davison is facing an ongoing problem on Maryland Avenue and says this should be a wakeup call to the city to take action for it’s residents.

“I’ve been here since 1999,” said laura. “They have needed to upgrade and expand the drains. I realized this was a torrential rain, however, it did not back up all over the city of Fairmont and seems to be exclusive to certain areas.”

Laura says the results of the downpour could be seen all around her home and even inside her basement. She says this has occurred approximately seven times in total and two times just last week.

Her and her husband began storing things in plastic containers and moving items to higher grounds, but nothing seems to work, which is why she says she’s calling on the city to fix the problem. “We all pay an additional, approximately $3 dollars a month on our water and sewage bill for this purpose and nothing has been done. They’re going to loose a lot of occupants because people are going to get tired of this.”

5 News reached out to the city for comment and was told that most officials were in a meeting for the day.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures
Deputies said Frame attacked the victim by striking her in the back of the head and then...
Sheriff: Victim shoots man in the chest attacking her
Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack

Latest News

W.Va. Coal groups sponsor summer program aimed at addressing threats impacting coal industry
W.Va. Coal groups sponsor summer program aimed at addressing threats impacting coal industry
W.Va. Coal groups sponsor summer program aimed at addressing threats impacting coal industry
W.Va. Coal groups sponsor summer program aimed at addressing threats impacting coal industry
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown...
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, June 22