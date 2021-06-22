Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Farmington woman has been charged with malicious assault after allegedly beating another woman with a baseball bat.

On May 21, Adrianna Gum allegedly hit a woman several times with a baseball bat during a fight. While on scene, police say they saw fresh blood on the back of the victim’s head, a swollen right cheek near her eye, and several other minor wounds as a result of the fight.

Witnesses corroborated the victim’s account of the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Gum, 24, has been charged with Malicious Assault.

