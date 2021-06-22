Advertisement

The Golf Marathon helps local United Way

Board President Christian Marsh golfs through the day to raise funds
Christian Marsh
Christian Marsh(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wet and early morning at Bridgeport Country Club wasn’t an issue for Christian Marsh, who teed off through the rain at 3:04 a.m. for The Golf Marathon.

The marathon day of golfing was exactly that - a marathon - and was designed to fundraise for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The last two years raised about $55,000, and depending on today’s outcome, the three-year total could amass to nearly $100,000.

Marsh is the organization’s board president and has spent six years on the board.

