The Golf Marathon helps local United Way
Board President Christian Marsh golfs through the day to raise funds
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wet and early morning at Bridgeport Country Club wasn’t an issue for Christian Marsh, who teed off through the rain at 3:04 a.m. for The Golf Marathon.
The marathon day of golfing was exactly that - a marathon - and was designed to fundraise for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.
The last two years raised about $55,000, and depending on today’s outcome, the three-year total could amass to nearly $100,000.
Marsh is the organization’s board president and has spent six years on the board.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.