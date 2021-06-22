Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.
American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns on Tuesday.
The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include state television English-language arm Press TV.
Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.
