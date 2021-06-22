Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! What a nice change from yesterday and boy do we need it. Still a lot of power outages around from yesterday’s strong winds and fallen trees. But Mon Power is doing a really good job at getting those lines back up and people connected and thankfully the weather is cooperating. We are now on the colder side of the cold front, but that also means we are on the drier side too. Our temperatures today struggled to get past 70F. But I’m not complaining for 1 day. Tomorrow morning will be a chilly one too, the coldest morning of the week with most of us starting out the day in the 40′s. But Wednesday and Thursday will be full of sunshine and temperatures still below average for this time of year. Perfect days to take your lunches outside or even take that personal day. As we move into the weekend, we start picking up more of that southerly flow, which means warmer temperatures and more humidity. I think that any chance of storms will hold off till late Sunday or Monday, but the weekend could be a little muggy as temperatures head up into the high 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly: Low: 44

Wednesday: Chilly start then mostly sunny: High 75

Thursday: Sunny: High 83

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 86

