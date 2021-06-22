Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man has been charged after allegedly waving a gun around after he was “ripped off” while trying to buy crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

On Saturday, police responded to a brandishing complaint at the Little General convenience store at the intersection of Van Voorhis Road and Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown. The 911 dispatch center told police that a male was on scene waving a black firearm in the parking lot near the gas pumps.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, Corey Robert Marable, fled in an SUV, according to the criminal complaint. After further investigation, police recovered a handgun that Marable allegedly threw in the parking lot.

Marable returned to the scene “highly agitated” and stated that he, “had come to the gas station to buy crack cocaine and was ‘ripped off’,” according to the criminal complaint. Witness statements alleged that Marable, 43, hit another vehicle behind him and instantly pulled out a firearm and started waving it at people, including two children.

Marable has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Marable’s criminal history shows prior felony convictions of manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance (02/27/2004), delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (02/27/2004), distribution of a controlled substance (02/21/2001), uttering (11/04/1998), and grand larceny (10/30/1998).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.