Ritchie County snaps Midland Trail’s 17-game winning streak in Class A Tournament First Round, 9-1

Rebels advance to play Wahama tonight
Ritchie County softball
Ritchie County softball(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back downing Midland Trail, 9-1 in five innings to open play in the Class A State Tournament.

The Rebels’ victory ends the Patriots’ 17-game winning streak. Chloe Elliott tossed a complete game for RCHS striking out nine batters through five innings while allowing just one run. Jayci Gray went 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored for Ritchie County. Sydney Sheets was 1-for-3 with a home run for Midland Trail.

The Rebels improve to 22-5 overall and will face Wahama later tonight for a spot in tomorrow’s Class A State Championship.

