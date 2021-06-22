Salem woman charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Salem woman has been charged with child neglect after multiple incidents were uncovered during the course of an investigation, police say.

On February 22, police responded with a WV DHHR Child Protective Service worker to a home in Salem in reference to a domestic violence situation between Audrianna Nicole Jenkins and Jeffrey Dean. The alleged domestic violence happened in front of the children at the home, police say.

Officers say the home was heated by electric fireplace as well as the electric stove top which had all burners set to high.

While at the home, an officer was approached by a juvenile who stated that Jenkins has dragged him from his room to the living room. He also said that Dean held another juvenile by her ankles and shook her. Police say there were four juveniles under the age of 10 living in the home.

On February 26, the officer saw a taped interview where the juvenile stated that Jenkins and Dean would lock him in his room for approximately a day at a time without food or water.

During a search of the home, officers seized marijuana which was located in an area where juveniles could access it, according to the criminal complaint. On May 14, Dean admitted during a juvenile court hearing to smoking marijuana in the basement of the home and outside the home with the children present.

The neglect occurred between the approximate dates of December 31, 2020 - February 22, 2021, according to the complaint.

Jenkins has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death and conspiracy to commit a felony. Dean has not yet been charged.

