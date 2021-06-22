Tasty Tuesday: Whistle Stop Grill

For this week’s Tasty Tuesday, we’re in Buckhannon at the Whistle Stop Grill, and they have some of the most creative food I’ve seen.

Chantel Ward says, “My grandma and grandpa, Max and Delores Hayes, opened this place up together. And it’s been a family-run business for 3 generations. They had an organization years ago called the Hoots Club, and it was a bunch of bar goers that would get together that would community service, raise money for funerals in the community put up playgrounds for different child development centers and get together, have a drink and have a good time. And enjoy each other’s company.”

“We came up with some signature drinks which have inspirations from my customers, the partiers, the laid back ones, the college students. You should just have fun with your fun and drinks, life is short. I describe this place to people as a watering hole in the jungle. All different types of people, backgrounds, colors, and different cultures come here and they all weirdly get along and coexist and have fun together and it’s a really good thing to watch,” said Chantel.

Kevin was able tot try their famous loaded fries, wings, and the burger of the week. They do a different burger every week for about 3 years, so that’s over 150 different burgers in 3 years. Kevin also had the fried pickles, buffalo cheese sticks, onion rings, boneless chicken wings with the white special sauce on it which was made by Chantel’s grandfather.

