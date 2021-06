BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Mon Power website, 9% or 3171 customers are out of power at this hour.

Their website is updated every 15 minutes.

Doddridge County also has a number of people out of power at 400 customers or 11.11%

5 News has reached out to representatives to get an estimate on when power will be restored.

