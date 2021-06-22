Advertisement

W.Va. Coal groups sponsor summer program aimed at addressing threats impacting coal industry

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Coal Association and Coal Mining Institute sponsored a special summer program for mining professionals Tuesday morning.

The program is intended for mining professionals to learn about developing technologies, mine safety, and emerging threats facing the industry. Randy Smith is passionate about coal and has been an underground coal miner for 42 years, which is why he was one of the keynote speakers.

Smith says the challenges facing coal is unlimited. “All you every hear is the bad and there’s a lot of good points to coal and a lot of people don’t realize just how much coal is in their everyday life not only producing power or steel but cosmetic products,” said Smith.

The association’s president Chris Hamilton says a major issue is the environmental factor. Hamilton says, “A lot of society wants to transition away from coal fired electric generation and carbon usage generally.”

He commends the institute in its efforts to develop workable solutions and beneficial uses for carbon and to stimulate growth in West Virginia’s fossil energy industries. “Here in West Virginia, we have such an abundance of our natural resources, and we have all this commerce and all these thousands of jobs that are contingent upon whether they’re in mining oil, and gas...we take these challenges very seriously,” said Hamilton.

Smith says a way to combat these issues is by informing the public. “No one is interested in taking coal because they consider coal dirty no matter how clean it is and so just reeducating people and making people realize that through the science and technology that we can burn coal clean,” said Smith.

The two-day program will continue from 8 am to noon on Wednesday at the Marriott Waterfront in Morgantown.

