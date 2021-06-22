WVU’s Hampton Named Freshman All-American

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named a 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings Freshman All-American.

Hampton made 10 starts and 14 appearances this year going 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA as a freshman. He also struck out 47 batters through 54 innings.

The De Pere, Wis. native becomes the Mountaineers’ third freshman all-american in the last two seasons joining left-handed pitcher Jake Carr and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick.

