Advertisement

WVU’s Hampton Named Freshman All-American

Left-hander had 4-3 record with 4.83 ERA this season
Ben Hampton
Ben Hampton(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named a 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings Freshman All-American.

Hampton made 10 starts and 14 appearances this year going 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA as a freshman. He also struck out 47 batters through 54 innings.

The De Pere, Wis. native becomes the Mountaineers’ third freshman all-american in the last two seasons joining left-handed pitcher Jake Carr and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice announces first round of winners of the “Babydog Sweepstakes”
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures
Deputies said Frame attacked the victim by striking her in the back of the head and then...
Sheriff: Victim shoots man in the chest attacking her
Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack

Latest News

Ritchie County softball
Ritchie County snaps Midland Trail’s 17-game winning streak in Class A Tournament First Round, 9-1
Christian Marsh
The Golf Marathon helps local United Way
Shawne Alston
Supreme Court backs college student-athletes in receiving education-related benefits
J.R. Dodson
Lewis County’s Dodson named Glenville State women’s soccer head coach