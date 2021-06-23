Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 23rd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be dry and beautiful, with daytime highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day. These conditions persist until Thursday, with clear skies again but slightly warmer temperatures, just over 80 degrees. We will stay in the low to mid-80s for the day on Friday, but we could start seeing some clouds building in the afternoon.

We are expecting some extremely isolated rain showers through the afternoon on Saturday, with the potential for afternoon storms. However, our temperatures will be above 80°, and so far, I’m thinking that we’ll actually stay mostly dry through the day. On Sunday, we have a slightly higher chance for afternoon rain and storms, but should still see a fairly nice day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday is definitely the better day to head outside, but Sunday will still have some nice parts as well, especially early in the day. Right now, we’re expecting some showers and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday, but temperatures should remain around 80 degrees. Enjoy the sunny day and the remainder of the work week!

Today: We begin to clear up right after breakfast, and even see some sun in the late afternoon. High: 76.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the low 40s but we stay dry. Low: 55.

Thursday: Another gorgeous and cloudless day, but with warmer temperatures. High: 84.

Friday: Clouds build, but we stay warm and dry. High: 87.

