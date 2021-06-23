Advertisement

Barbour County Nurse wins national award

Joyce Wilson
Joyce Wilson(Barbour Community Health Association)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Nurse practitioner Joyce Wilson at Barbour Community Health Association has been nationally recognized by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). AANP chooses a nurse practitioner annually from each state to accept the State Award for Excellence.

Wilson, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is a lifelong resident of Barbour County who graduated from Philip-Barbour High School. She earned an Associate of Science in Nursing from Davis and Elkins College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alderson Broaddus College. She went on to earn her Master’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing.

During the school year, Wilson works at the Brandon Wellness Center at Philip-Barbour High School. She also does house calls to see home-bound patients and makes home visits at Talbott Personal Care Home. She has clinic hours at the Belington Clinic on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

“We are so happy to hear Joyce is this year’s West Virginia recipient for American Academy of Nurse Practitioners’ Excellence Award,” said Eric Ruf, BCHA CEO. “Joyce exudes everything a health organization and patient would want in a nurse practitioner. She handles each patient with kindness, care, and empathy. She continues to work tirelessly for her patients, her community and the wellbeing of all West Virginians.”

Wilson currently serves as president of the WV Nurses Association. She has served on the Association’s executive board as secretary. The work of the WVNA is to lobby the WV Congress to ensure a safe working environment for nurses and to increase access to quality healthcare for all West Virginians.

She serves on the Board of Directors for Broaddus Hospital and sits on the Board of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care.

Outside of work and board meetings, Wilson volunteers throughout the community and is a member of the Philippi Mennonite Church. She also attends services at the Barbour Church of Christ with her partner, Danny Wagner.

Wilson is a proud mother of daughters Emily Starks, who is also a nurse practitioner, and Erin Friez, who is an attorney living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

