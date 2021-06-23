Advertisement

Black Bears power past Keys for Tuesday night win

West Virginia scores 14 runs in two innings
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A late-game battle secured the win for the West Virginia Black Bears Tuesday night.

The Frederick Keys went up 5-2 in the sixth inning, but the Black Bears answered with four runs in the seventh and 10 runs in the eighth to defeat the Keys 16-8.

Tyler Doanes and Paul McIntosh - two familiar WVU products - saw starts at third base for Frederick and left field for West Virginia respectively.

The Black Bears are now 13-7-4 in the MLB Draft League.

