So, Heaven got a whole lot more fun with the passing of Ernest (Ernie) L. Woofter, 76, of Buffalo Lake, Lost Creek, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Bridgeport on August 8, 1944, a son of the late Virgil W. and Alice Maude (Day) Woofter.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Candice (King) Woofter, whom he married February 6, 1971.Also surviving are his son, Virgil and his wife Jen Woofter of Jacksonville, FL; his grandson, Eric Woofter of Orlando, FL. A brother, George Wayne Woofter of Porter Falls; three sisters, Brenice Ilene Nichols and her husband Greg of Shinnston; Joyce Elaine Moore of Wallace; and Julia Diana Rife of Shinnston; a foster sister, Doris Ann Atkins of Shinnston; his brother-in-law, Stanley Gaston, and his wife Marlene of Wyatt; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews complete his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Hester Jane Gaston; his niece, Marie Gaston; his brothers-in-law, Paul Rife and Ross Moore; and his sister-in-law Grace Woofter.Ernie graduated from Mannington High School, Class of 1962, and then served in the US Army. He moved to Charlotte, MI, where he met and married Candice. He worked as an upkeep man for Owens-Illinois Glass Factory, retiring after 42 years of service. He attended Broad Oaks United Methodist Church.He loved, loved, kids and life. He always had coins or a magic string to have the young and old guessing what or how he did something. He loved the 4-H program, shooting pool, baseball, movies, and antique car shows. Nearly everything he loved and did involved kids or having good times with his family.Condolences to the Woofter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Marie Gaston 4-H Scholarship Fund, 461 Lake Meade Drive, E. Berlin, PA 17316.Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m., and on Friday 12 – 8 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Reverend David Webb presiding. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery, Bridgeport.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

