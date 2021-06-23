Fairmont Disability Action Center asks for help after five days of flooding

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Julie Sole with the Disability Action Center spoke at the Fairmont City Council about five days of flooding on the center’s property.

Sole told council she previously met with the Stormwater Sewer Department. She said they told her they had done all they could do.

Sole shared photos with the council showing the culvert over the past few days.

“That culvert became lodged clean into the concrete culvert. Left me with this on Monday. Where the water laid against our center for an hour and a half,” she said holding up some of her pictures.

Mayor Tom Mainella and council agreed to make flooding and drainage upgrades a priority.

