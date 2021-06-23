Mrs. Glenna Jean Moccia passed away on June 21, 2021 at her residence surrounded by the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Moccia and her sister Betty Compton. Jean has one son Vic Anthony Moccia and a daughter-in-law Paige Cornwell Moccia of Bridgeport, WV. She is also survived by two grandsons Nate Moccia and wife Bryanna Claus Moccia of Canada and Eric Moccia and Kelly Moccia of Bridgeport and two great grandchildren Miller and Brooklynn Moccia who brought her great joy. She was a proud homemaker that enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour Presbyterian Church and served as chairperson for the pulpit committee. The family appreciates the love and support given their mother from Amedisys Hospice and her wonderful caregivers Kim Minear, Belinda Rollins and Vera Eubank. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Friday,une 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bruce Macbeth presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport, WV. Condolences may be extended at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Moccia family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

