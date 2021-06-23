Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 23, 2021

Felt like a spring day!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! What a gorgeous day! We had a very chilly start with temperatures right before sunrise bottoming out in the mid 40′s for most of us, then some morning fog. This afternoon we continued to see plenty of sun with mild temps in the mid 70′s. Winds will begin switching out of the south tomorrow and that means temperatures will continue to go up with increasing clouds and humidity into the weekend. It won’t be till possibly Saturday and Sunday, afternoon and evening, till we begin to see any chance of showers, and even then it will be isolated. Next week though, the chance of showers and thunderstorms as we begin the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 85

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Saturday: Increasing clouds: High 86

