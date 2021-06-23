Monongalia County officials speak on crime in the area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - President Joe Biden spoke about gun violence on Wednesday and there were two shootings in Morgantown within ten days.

Officials in Monongalia County say that with the recent shootings and crime in the area, most of it is minor compared to other parts of the country.

President Biden addressed the nation about gun violence Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Morgantown Police reported that there was a shooting on Walnut Street. One woman suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. The second recent shooting in Morgantown happened eight days ago on Kingwood Street.

“Within the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a few incidents, shooting incidents. Both were isolated incidents and specific in nature as far as what sort of brought them on,” said Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell.

With such a short time frame between the two incidents, Monongalia County Commissioner says he thinks there’s a method to the recent madness.

Co. Commissioner Tom Bloom says, “Because everyone has been closed in for 15 months, because of the pandemic, I think there’s a heightened risk of violence because they’re just getting out.”

However, even with recent crime, law enforcement and the county commission says that they agree that it’s not enough to worry about, but rather a moment to reflect and improve the area to bring about more safety.

“My big thing is to ensure that people understand that it’s still safe to go out, it’s still safe to interact with others and take advantage of the time that they can spend with others,” said Powell.

Those on the county commission said that although gun violence and other crimes aren’t high in the area, they believe hearing from the community in their meetings and starting programs to keep people out of trouble is a solution to a safer county.

