North Marion embracing underdog mentality in state tournament
No. 4 Huskies face No. 1 Independence Friday at 10 a.m. in first round
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion baseball has had a historic season in 2021.
The Huskies are heading to the Class AA state tournament for the first time in school history. NMHS is seeded fourth and will face No. 1 Independence Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
North Marion brings in lots of momentum riding a six-game winning streak. The Huskies have also won nine of their last 10 games, including a two-game sweep over Frankfort to win the Class AA Region I championship.
Head coach Vic Seccuro says his team is embracing the underdog mentality against Independence. The Huskies are 19-8 overall and the Patriots are 23-4.
