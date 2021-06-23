Advertisement

North Marion embracing underdog mentality in state tournament

No. 4 Huskies face No. 1 Independence Friday at 10 a.m. in first round
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion baseball has had a historic season in 2021.

The Huskies are heading to the Class AA state tournament for the first time in school history. NMHS is seeded fourth and will face No. 1 Independence Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

North Marion brings in lots of momentum riding a six-game winning streak. The Huskies have also won nine of their last 10 games, including a two-game sweep over Frankfort to win the Class AA Region I championship.

Head coach Vic Seccuro says his team is embracing the underdog mentality against Independence. The Huskies are 19-8 overall and the Patriots are 23-4.

