Pet Helpers: Honeybun and Nola Bean Starr

Why have just one when you can have two? They are just like chips, but with less calories.

Introducing sisters Honey Bun (shorter hair) and Nola Bean (longer hair). They are straight out of someone’s basement. This bonded pair looks like they are always mean mugging, but they are really sweet as can be.

They are part Pekingese and part Chihuahua. Honey Bun is the younger sister (7 years) and Nola Bean the older sister (9 years). Honey Bun does not care about clothes or how she looks. She likes to spend her time reading Harry “Pawter” books and watching Sci-fi. Nola Bean is all about her hair, fashion, and Tik Talk.

Both girls were pad trained when they lived in the basement. They have now upped their bathroom game and go outside do their business. They have been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed, flea treated and wormed.

You can have these two for the low introductory adoption fee of $250 for both. We will not separate these two. They have been each other’s support for 7 years, and we want to keep it that way. To apply for these girls send your application to: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

