Residents impacted by flooding may qualify for Disaster SNAP Benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced some residents may qualify for Disaster SNAP Benefits.

The DHHR says if you’re a West Virginia and didn’t receive SNAP and who lived or worked in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne counties and were impacted by flooding that occurred February 27 through March 4, 2021 may be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits.

These benefits may be used to buy food, but can’t be use to purchase alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.

“Our appreciation is extended to Governor Jim Justice for requesting this aid from the federal government,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “Because of this, residents who are not normally eligible for SNAP may qualify for D-SNAP as a result of the major disaster declaration. We estimate that more than 1,500 West Virginia households may be eligible for this federal assistance.”

According to the DHHR, eligibility will be based on the household’s net income, which is determined by adding available income, cash on hand and accessible bank accounts, then subtracting unreimbursed disaster-related expenses, like food loss or damage to property. Assets such as homes and automobiles are not included in the net income eligibility determination.

You can apply for benefits at the following locations from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2.

Cabell - Cabell DHHR - 2699 Park Ave. Suite 100, Huntington, WV 25704 - Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Kanawha - Kanawha DHHR - 4190 W. Washington St., Charleston, WV 25313 - Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mingo - Mingo DHHR - 203 East Third Ave., Williamson, WV 25661 - Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wayne - Wayne DHHR - 26452 E Lynn Rd., Wayne, WV 25570 - Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to provide the following when they apply for benefits:

photo proof of identity such as a driver’s license or other picture ID

documentation of residence in the affected county at the time of disaster

verification of all income received during February 27, 2021 to March 28, 2021

verification of assets such as checking and savings accounts

verification of all disaster-related expense

Officials say most benefits will be available within one day of the date of the application. Benefits must be used within 120 days.

All D-SNAP applications will be checked for duplication. If there is a violation of the D-SNAP rules, the individual may be disqualified from the program, fined up to $250,000 and/or placed in jail for up to 20 years. Persons who purposely provide false information on a D-SNAP application may be denied benefits and legal action may be taken.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.