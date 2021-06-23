Advertisement

Ritchie County softball finishes as Class A State Runner-Up

Rebels defeated Petersburg in semifinals and fell to Wahama in Championship
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County finished as the Class A state runner-up, beating Petersburg 1-0 in the semifinals before falling to Wahama, 5-3 in the championship.

The Rebels faced elimination against Petersburg Wednesday morning. Chloe Elliott’s RBI double scored Alyvia Pittman in the first inning, which proved to be the difference in the game.

The Rebels then fell to Wahama in the title game, 5-3. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning but Wahama broke the game open in the third scoring three runs. With the victory, the White Falcons completed their undefeated season 27-0.

RCHS finishes 23-7 overall. The last time the Rebels finished as state runner-up was in 2015.

