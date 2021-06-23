Advertisement

Ritchie County suffers first loss in Class A State Tournament Second Round

Rebels will face Petersburg Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Ritchie County softball
Ritchie County softball(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Jun. 23, 2021
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After Tuesday morning’s win over Midland Trail, Ritchie County fell to Wahama 6-3 Tuesday evening.

Chloe Elliot hit a two-run home run in the game for the Rebels.

RCHS will face Petersburg in an elimination game Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. The winner will move on to the Class A State Championship against Wahama and must beat the White Falcons twice.

Should Ritchie County advance to the championship, they will have to beat Wahama twice to secure the title.

