United Way Wednesday- Live from the Golf Marathon!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties has been hard at work planning and executing a wide variety of summer events that are both fun and beneficial for the community.

Yesterday, United Way held its annual Golf Marathon, where Christian Marsh (Board President of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties) challenged himself to play 304 holes! He started at 3:04 in the morning and went all day long, until the day was closed by festivities like music, food, drinks, and fireworks. 5 News caught up with him on a quick break, and he told us all about this event and future summer endeavors.

“All donations and sponsorship of the Golf Marathon go to our 2021 campaign for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties,” says Marsh. “All money that is contributed to that campaign is 100% returned to the community. We take no percentage off of that, so we’re very happy to say that all donations are one hundred percent returned to services in our community.”

This Friday (June 25) is Day of Action, which starts at noon. Then, on July 31st, Paddle for a Cause will take place. “We’re happy to get back to a new normal. All of our events are focused on empowering our friends and neighbors and really just addressing the shared challenges we face as a community,” says Brad Riffee, Executive Director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties.

To join in on the fun and support your community, head to https://www.unitedwayhdc.org/.

