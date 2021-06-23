Advertisement

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Morgantown early Wednesday morning, according to police.

On Wednesday morning at around 2:15, officers with the Morgantown Police Department heard gunshots coming from the 200 block of Walnut Street while on patrol, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

While on scene, witnesses stated that the people involved in the shooting left the area, one group left in a car and one man fled on foot. Officers found the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop on Beechurst Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found a woman with a minor gunshot wound to her side. The woman was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting additional evidence. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or by calling the Anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Audrianna Nicole Jenkins
Salem woman charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint
Flames and smoke billowed from the roof of the one-story home as fire fighters arrived.
Structure fire in Morgantown causes thousands in damages

Latest News

Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.
Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia
Day of Action HDC United Way
United Way Wednesday- Live from the Golf Marathon!
United Way Wednesday 6 23 2021- HDC
United Way Wednesday 6 23 2021- HDC
New DBS technology helps put WVU one step forward in helping patience with neurologic conditions.
WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute performs a new procedure to help patients with Parkinson’s Disease