Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Morgantown early Wednesday morning, according to police.

On Wednesday morning at around 2:15, officers with the Morgantown Police Department heard gunshots coming from the 200 block of Walnut Street while on patrol, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

While on scene, witnesses stated that the people involved in the shooting left the area, one group left in a car and one man fled on foot. Officers found the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop on Beechurst Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found a woman with a minor gunshot wound to her side. The woman was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting additional evidence. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or by calling the Anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

