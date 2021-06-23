Advertisement

WVU and Arkansas to meet in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Game set for Saturday, Jan. 29 in Fayetteville, Ark.
WVU men's basketball
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball is set to face Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The game will be played in Fayetteville, Ark. Television information and the time of the game will be released at a later date.

This is the ninth year of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Big 12 teams are 44-35 in the event.

