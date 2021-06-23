WVU and Arkansas to meet in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Game set for Saturday, Jan. 29 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball is set to face Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The game will be played in Fayetteville, Ark. Television information and the time of the game will be released at a later date.
This is the ninth year of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Big 12 teams are 44-35 in the event.
