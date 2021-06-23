WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute performs a new procedure to help patients with Parkinson’s Disease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine’s, “Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute” preformed a new procedure to help people with Parkinson’s.

Vice President of the Institute, Dr. Ali Rezai said the new deep brain stimulation or DBS technology allowed them to perform this groundbreaking procedure.

The new DBS tech was essentially a pacemaker for the brain that allowed them to treat each individual’s personal problems. This can help with Parkinson’s, tremors and other neurologic conditions.

”Helping relieve the tremors, reduce the stiffness, and agility. Moving the slowness, making your movements more fluid and coordinated. It helps make you be more in charge of your body,” Rezai said.

He added this was the first device of its kind that allowed doctors to record brain activity.

