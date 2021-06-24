Advertisement

2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination

2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination
2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — At least a couple of private West Virginia schools are requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

The University of Charleston and Bethany College both say vaccinations will be required for the upcoming school year.

University of Charleston President Marty Roth told news outlets that it is the school’s responsibility to provide a healthy environment for the 1,500 students expected at the Charleston campus and 200 at the Beckley campus. The way to do that is to require students to be vaccinated, he said.

Students at the university won’t have to wear masks, but 3 feet of social distancing will be required in classrooms and public spaces, Roth said.

Bethany College’s vaccination requirement was decided by the college’s Pandemic Response Team in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance, the school said.

“I applaud our community for its commitment to protecting one another, and I believe strongly that our decision to require the vaccine will maximize the Bethany experience even more,” Bethany President Tamara Nichols Rodenberg said in an email announcing the update.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Morgantown shooting, police investigating
Adrianna Gum
Farmington woman charged with malicious assault in alleged baseball bat attack
Corey Robert Marable
Police: Man “ripped off” while attempting to buy crack cocaine, waves gun around in Morgantown parking lot
Historic flooding in parts of West Virginia on June 23, 2016.
Five year anniversary of deadly flooding in West Virginia
Audrianna Nicole Jenkins
Salem woman charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 24 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 24 2021 6 AM
Ritchie County Class A State Runner-Up
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure
Break-in leave Monongalia County community on edge.
Break-in leaves community on edge