Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | June 24th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be dry and beautiful, with daytime highs in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day. We will stay in the low to mid-80s for the day on Friday, but we could start seeing some clouds building in the afternoon. It’ll still be a dry day though, so make sure to enjoy the afternoon!

Some models show a slight chance for some extremely isolated rain showers through the afternoon on Saturday, but I’m thinking we’ll mostly stay dry. Temperatures will be just above 80 degrees, and it’ll be another gorgeous day. On Sunday, there is another slim chance for afternoon rain and storms, but should still see a fairly nice day with temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sun. The weekend will be gorgeous, so don’t forget to head outside for a hike or maybe get some yard work done!

Right now, we’re expecting some showers and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday, but temperatures should remain in those mid to upper 80s. Cloud cover and rain chances increase for Tuesday afternoon, but will still be in the 80s. Enjoy the sunny day and the remainder of the work week!

Today: An absolutely beautiful day, with more sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s. High: 84.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 50s but we stay dry. Low: 58.

Friday: Clouds build in the afternoon, but we stay warm and dry. High: 86.

Saturday: Some clouds pass overhead, but skies remain mostly dry. High: 89.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.